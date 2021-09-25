SSC Selection Posts Phase 9, 2021: Check how to apply, eligibility, visit ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the Selection Posts Phase 9 recruitment 2021 and has issued a notification. Aspiring candidates can now visit the official website, https://ssc.nic.in/, and apply.

The registration process had began on September 24 and last day to apply will be October 25. A total of 3,261 posts are up for grabs.

Here's the official website again: https://ssc.nic.in/

Check the official notification here.

Application fees: Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100, either online through Net Banking and BHIM UPI, or candidates can go to SBI Branches and pay by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) don't have to pay fees.

Eligibility criteria: To be eligible, candidates must have passed classes 10, 12, or graduation examinations. For more details and information, applicants can check the official notification. (link above)

Selection procedure: Written, computer based examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions will be there for the posts with minimum educational qualification of matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation.

Age limit can also be checked on the official site.

Here are some important dates to remember:

Opening date: September 24

Closing date of application window: October 25

- Last date to make online fee payment: October 28

- Last date for generation of offline challan: October 28

- Last date for payment through Challan: November 1

- Computer-based Examination will be held anytime in January/ February 2022

Also check: UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for assistant director and other posts, check eligibility here

Live TV