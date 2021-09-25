हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9, 2021: Check how to apply, eligibility, visit ssc.nic.in

The registration process had began on September 24 and last day to apply will be October 25. A total of 3,261 posts are up for grabs.

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9, 2021: Check how to apply, eligibility, visit ssc.nic.in
A screengrab from ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the Selection Posts Phase 9 recruitment 2021 and has issued a notification. Aspiring candidates can now visit the official website,  https://ssc.nic.in/, and apply.

The registration process had began on September 24 and last day to apply will be October 25. A total of 3,261 posts are up for grabs.

Here's the official website again: https://ssc.nic.in/

Check the official notification here.

Application fees: Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100, either online through Net Banking and BHIM UPI, or candidates can go to SBI Branches and pay by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) don't have to pay fees.

Eligibility criteria: To be eligible, candidates must have passed classes 10, 12, or graduation examinations. For more details and information, applicants can check the official notification. (link above)

Selection procedure: Written, computer based examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions will  be there for the posts with minimum educational qualification of matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation.

Age limit can also be checked on the official site.

Here are some important dates to remember:

Opening date: September 24

Closing date of application window: October 25 

- Last date to make online fee payment: October 28 

- Last date for generation of offline challan: October 28 

- Last date for payment through Challan: November 1

- Computer-based Examination will be held anytime in January/ February 2022

Also check: UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for assistant director and other posts, check eligibility here

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Staff Selection Commissionphase 9SSC Recruitment 2021Job
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for assistant director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Must Watch

PT16M10S

Toppers of the UPSC exam speak to Zee News