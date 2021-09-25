UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for assistant director and other posts, check eligibility here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Director and others. Candidates who match the eligibility criteria can visit the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in - and apply. October 14, 2021, is the last date to apply for the post.

Meanwhile, candidates can print completely submitted online application till October 15, 2021. Find out more about eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here. Click on this link and find out: Detailed Notification.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Name of posts: No of vacancies

Assistant Engineer: 5 Posts

Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 9 Posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Engineer Grade.I: 7 Posts

Assistant Survey Officer: 4 Posts

Stores Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Director Grade-II: 30 Posts

