SSC Stenographer 2019 final result

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2019 final result out at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC has now released the category-wise details of candidates who have qualified for the appointment Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ vacancies to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. 

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2019 final result out at ssc.nic.in, check details here
Representational image

SSC has now released the category-wise details of candidates who have qualified for the appointment Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' vacancies to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. 

SSC Stenographer Result 2019: In case of tie-ups

In case candidates secured equal aggregate marks in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), the following methods have been adopted to break the tie-up. 

a. Marks in Part-I (i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning)

b. Marks in Part-II (i.e. General Awareness)

c. Date of birth, with older candidate placed higher

d. Alphabetical order in which names of the candidates appear

SSC Stenographer Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official Staff Selection Commission website on ssc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on "Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 - Declaration of Final Result."

3. A new screen with PDF files will open. 

4. Check and download the PDF for future reference. 

Candidates will be able to check their scores from May 31. “Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 31.05.2022. This facility will be available from 31.05.2022 to 21.06.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” the notice read. 

Direct link to official notification HERE

ALSO READSSC recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on ssc.nic.in, check details here

