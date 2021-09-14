हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2021

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2021: 2207 vacancies announced for various posts, check important dates, other details

The application process for the posts will start on September 16, 2021. The last date to apply is October 17, 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has announced vacancies for Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Education Directors and Computer Instructors in school education and other departments of the state.

A total of 2207 openings have been notified which includes current and backlog vacancies.

Those candidates who are interested can check the detailed notification on the official website of Tamil Nadu TRB trb.tn.nic.in and apply for the posts once the application window opens.

The application process for the posts will start on September 16, 2021. The last date to apply is October 17, 2021.

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment - Important Dates:

Starting date for online application – September 16, 2021

Last Date for online application – October 17, 2021

Date of Computer-based examination: November 13, 14 and 15

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment – Age Limit:

The candidate must not be more than 40 years to be eligible.

