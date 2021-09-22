TCS recruitment: IT firm invites applications for ‘Service Desk Role Executive’, check job requirement

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting professionals to India's largest IT firm by market cap as a ‘Service Desk Role Executive’. At TCS, a Service Desk Role Executive’s work is to provide support to global customers. Candidates with good communication skills are desired for the job role.

The individual is responsible for reviewing, responding, updating and assigning tickets within the ticketing system. If you’re planning to apply for the post of ‘Service Desk Role Executive’ then you should keep the following details in mind:

Educational qualification for Service Desk Role Executive

Candidates applying for the job of Service Desk Role Executive should have at least a Bachelor of Arts(BA) degree. This means that candidates must be at least a graduate to apply for the job.

Last date for job application

The last date to apply for the position of Service Desk Role Executive at TCS is 30 September 2021.

Desired experience for job

Candidates applying for the job must have a minimum of more than one year of experience in providing Service Desk Support in the International Voice process.

Job description of Service Desk Role Executive

The job demands employees to offer on-call support to global customers of the tech giant. The candidates will have to resolve the queries of the customers in a professional way to ensure customer satisfaction.

Moreover, candidates should have the talent to explain technical complex things in simple language to clients. For this, the candidate should also be able to understand technical details so that the problems can be resolved easily over the phone.

Candidates with problem-solving capabilities will have an upper edge at the job. Other skills that are desired for the job include priority setting and collaboration, among others.