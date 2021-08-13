Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: TSLPRB invites applications for 151 APP posts, details here

New Delhi: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for the various posts. TSLPRB is recruiting for the position of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) in the Telangana State Prosecution Department. The candidates can check the complete notification from the board on the official website- tslprb.in.

The candidates need to note that the application process for this recruitment drive began on August 11 and the last date to apply is August 29. Additionally, this recruitment drive will fill upto 151 vacancies in the department.

Telangana Police recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates cannot be over 34 years of age as of July 1, 2021.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 1500 as application fees, except for those belonging to SC and ST categories, who are required to pay Rs 750 as application fee.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- tslprb.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply online tab

Step 3: Enter Your details and register

Step 4: Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the application form for future reference

The candidates will have to appear for two papers, which will be conducted as a three-hour exam. The first paper will have 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while the second one will be of descriptive type.

