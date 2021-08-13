CRPF Recruitment: Apply for 2,439 vacancies for various posts, check eligibility

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for 2,439 available posts in various departments.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview that will be held between September 13 to September 15.

Candidates can visit the official website: crpf.gov.in for more details about the posts offered.

The recruitment drive is aiming to fulfil contractual positions for both males and females in the departments of CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF.

Candidates should go through all the important dates, eligibility criteria and other details before preparing themselves for the interview.

Note that the applications invited for these posts need to be retired CAPFs and ex-armed force personnel male and female.

Vacancies available:

For the AR post:156

For the BSF post: 365

For the CRPF post: 1537

For the ITBP post: 130

For the SSB post: 251

Eligibility criteria:

Only retired personnel of CAPFs, AR and Armed Forces can apply for this post

Age of candidates must not be more than 62 years

Documents required:

Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate

The candidate should write an application in plain paper with the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size photographs

Candidates need to carry photocopies and original documents while appearing for the walk-in interview.

