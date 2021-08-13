UBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 347 available posts for various vacancies, check details here

New Delhi: Union Bank of India has invited applications for the posts of Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, and other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of UBI at www.unionbankofindia.co.in and apply.

The application process began on August 12 and the last date to apply is September 3.

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 347 vacancies out of which 60 vacancies are each for the post of Senior Manager (Risk), Manager (Risk).

Seven Vacancies are each for the post of Manager (Civil Engineer), Manager (Architect).

Two vacancies are for the post of Manager (Electrical Engineer), 1 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Printing Technologist), 50 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Forex), 14 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Chartered Accountant), 26 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) and 120 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Forex).

Application fee:

The application fee General, EWS, and OBC category are ₹850. SC/ST/PWBD Candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

How to apply:

1-Visit the official website of UBI at www.unionbankofindia.co.in

2- On the homepage scroll down and click on the recruitment tab

3- Click on Apply online

4- Register yourself and enter your Name, Contact details, and Email-id

5- Upload photo and signature and other relevant documents

6- After completing registration pay the application fee

7- Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details through the main website.

