TN MRB recruitment

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 174 field assistant posts, check salary and other details here

TN MRB recruitment 2022 drive will fill a total of 174 vacancies. 

Representational image
Representational image

New Delhi: Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamil Nadu is hiring for Field Assistants in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. Candidates can apply on the TN MRB official website at mrb.tn.gov.in on or before February 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 174 vacancies.

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed Plus-two Examination. They must also possess certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology Course (one year duration course) undergone in any institution recognized by the Director of Medical Education.  

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Age limit

For all categories, candidates should have completed 18 years of age to apply. The maximum age of candidates from SC/ST/SCA/BC / BCM /MBC & DNC should be 59 years while for OC category, the maximum age limit is 32 years. 

Direct link to the official notification here

As per the official notification, “Applicants not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC&DNCs, BCs, BCMs who have put in 5 years or more of service in the State/Central Government are not eligible to apply even if they are within the age limit.”

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Rs 18200 – 57900 (Pay Matrix Level - 5)

