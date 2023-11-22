UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy For Deputy Director General On Deputation Post; Pay Between Rs 1.44 To Rs 2.18 Lakh

New Delhi: Aadhaar Issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited application for the post of Deputy Director General (JS equivalent) in Pay Matrix Level 14 on deputation (Foreign Service term basis) at the UIDAI headquarters in New Delhi.

The last date to apply is 08.01.2024. Since this vacancy is to be filled up on deputation basis, private candidates are not eligible, UIDAI said. The period of deputation shall be of five years.

In its advertisement, UIDAI has said, "Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), invites applications for filling up one post of (may vary at the time of selection) Deputy Director General (JS equivalent) in Pay Matrix Level 14 (Pay Band Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200) on deputation basis on Foreign Service terms, from amongst suitable and eligible officers."

UIDAI said officer from the organized accounts services or officers having experience in handling of Finance & Accounts related work and having Bachelor Degree in Law will be preferred. UIDAI will accept application from candidate with age below 56 years as on the closing date of the application.

Eligibility: UIDAI prescribes the following

- Officers from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department;

OR

- Officers with four years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 13 or above

OR

- Officers from State/ UT Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience

Eligible and willing candidate may apply in the prescribed pro forma and forwarded to Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), 4th Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001. The last date for receipt of applications complete in all respect is 08.01.2024.

UIDAI said, application may also be sent through mail on email id: deputation@uidai.net.in. You can also directly go to the UIDAI page and check out the full Advertisement.