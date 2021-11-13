UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for engineers! Check posts, eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, (UPPCL) has invited the application for 173 Junior Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official site of UPPCL: upenergy.in.

The last date to submit the online application fee is December 2, 2021. It is a direct recruitment drive under the E&M cadre under UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should have diploma/ graduation in electrical engineering. The candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPPCL: upenergy.in.

Step 2: Click on vacancy link provided on the home page

Step 3: A new tab will open, click on JE link.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Start’ icon and fill in the details in the application form.

Step 5: Payment of application fees.

Step 6: Submit the application form, download and take a print out for future references.

The exam is expected to be conducted in the second week of January 2022. The examination will be conducted at Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Meerut cities. This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 173 posts in the organization.

