Uppcl recruitment 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: 173 vacancies for Electrical Engineers announced; check salary, other details

Interested candidates can apply online on uppcl.org.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Trainee) for Electrical stream.

A total of 173 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can apply online on uppcl.org.

Selection will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT) which will be held at Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Meerut.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years and Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years as on January 1, 2021.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 - Important dates:

Start date for online application: November 12, 2021

Last date to apply online: December 2, 2021

Date for offline fee payment through bank challan: November 12 to December 4, 2021

Tentative date of CBT: Second week of January 2022

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 - Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be paid in Pay matrix level 7 - Rs 44,900 as per 7th pay commission.

