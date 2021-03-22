हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPPSC

UPPSC 2020 Final Results to be declared after interviews, check date and other details

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the UPPSC PCS interview which will be held on April 1.

UPPSC 2020 Final Results to be declared after interviews, check date and other details
File photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will declare the final results of PCS Mains 2020 after the interview round which will commence on April 1. The detailed results will be available on the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 845 candidates have cleared the PCS Mains exams. They will next have to appear in the Interview round, after which the final list of selected candidates will be announced.

The UPPSC PCS exams were conducted between January 21 and January 25, 2021. A total of 4589 candidates from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad took the test.

The commission had announced 487 vacancies. 

Steps to check UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads: ‘List of candidates qualified for interview in combined state/upper subordinate service exam – 2020’

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen which contains the list of shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Check if your roll number is mentioned in the list

Step 5: Download and take a print-out of the result for future reference

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the UPPSC PCS interview which will be held on April 1.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPPSCUPPSC 2020Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

UPPSC 2020 Results announced, 845 candidates qualify PCS Mains

Must Watch

PT13M36S

Kiska Bengal: TMC has raised questions on BJP's Sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra