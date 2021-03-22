UPPSC 2020 Final Results to be declared after interviews, check date and other details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will declare the final results of PCS Mains 2020 after the interview round which will commence on April 1. The detailed results will be available on the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 845 candidates have cleared the PCS Mains exams. They will next have to appear in the Interview round, after which the final list of selected candidates will be announced.

The UPPSC PCS exams were conducted between January 21 and January 25, 2021. A total of 4589 candidates from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad took the test.

The commission had announced 487 vacancies.

Steps to check UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads: ‘List of candidates qualified for interview in combined state/upper subordinate service exam – 2020’

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen which contains the list of shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Check if your roll number is mentioned in the list

Step 5: Download and take a print-out of the result for future reference

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the UPPSC PCS interview which will be held on April 1.

