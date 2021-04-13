हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC 2020

UPPSC 2020: Successful candidates to join these services, check complete list here

More than 800 candidates were called for the interviews against 487 vacancies for 24 positions. The selected candidates will be appointed at various positions that the Commission had notified.

Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2020 on Monday (April 12) evening.

More than 800 candidates were called for the interviews against 487 vacancies for 24 positions. UPPSC PCS 2020 final results were declared at the official website on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The selected candidates will be appointed at various positions that the Commission had notified.

Here is the list of positions that will be offered to the candidates who qualified UPPSC 2020:

1. Deputy Collector,

2. Assistant Regional Transport Officer,

3. Superintendent Jail,

4. District Social Welfare Officer

5. District Panchayat Raj Officer

6. Assistant Labour Commissioner

7. Assistant Commissioner (Industries)

8. Statistical Officer

9. District Program Officer

10. Sub Registrar

11. District Supply Officer Grade-2

12. District Food Marketing Officer

13. District Backward Welfare Officer

14. District Handicapped Welfare Officer

15. District Minority Welfare Officer

16. District Youth Welfare Officer

17. Assistant District Employment Assistance Officer

18. Passenger/Goods Tax Officer

19. Nayab Tehsildar

20. Senior Lecturer (Diet)

21. District Basic Education Officer/Associate DIOS & other equivalent Administrative Posts

22. District Administrative Officer

23. Labour Enforcement Officer

24. Child Development Project Officer

Here is the Direct Link to the list of selected candidates against all 24 posts.

