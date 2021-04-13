UPPSC 2020: Successful candidates to join these services, check complete list here

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2020 on Monday (April 12) evening.
More than 800 candidates were called for the interviews against 487 vacancies for 24 positions. UPPSC PCS 2020 final results were declared at the official website on uppsc.up.nic.in.
The selected candidates will be appointed at various positions that the Commission had notified.
Here is the list of positions that will be offered to the candidates who qualified UPPSC 2020:
1. Deputy Collector,
2. Assistant Regional Transport Officer,
3. Superintendent Jail,
4. District Social Welfare Officer
5. District Panchayat Raj Officer
6. Assistant Labour Commissioner
7. Assistant Commissioner (Industries)
8. Statistical Officer
9. District Program Officer
10. Sub Registrar
11. District Supply Officer Grade-2
12. District Food Marketing Officer
13. District Backward Welfare Officer
14. District Handicapped Welfare Officer
15. District Minority Welfare Officer
16. District Youth Welfare Officer
17. Assistant District Employment Assistance Officer
18. Passenger/Goods Tax Officer
19. Nayab Tehsildar
20. Senior Lecturer (Diet)
21. District Basic Education Officer/Associate DIOS & other equivalent Administrative Posts
22. District Administrative Officer
23. Labour Enforcement Officer
24. Child Development Project Officer
Here is the Direct Link to the list of selected candidates against all 24 posts.