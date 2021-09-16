हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC recruitment 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1370 vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for UP Technical Education Teaching Service Exam 2021. The commission has issued notification for over 1370 vacancies. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is October 12, 2021.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Starting Date for online application registration: September 15, 2021
  • Last Date for online application registration: October 12, 2021
  • Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 12, 2021
  • Last Date for online application submission: October 15, 2021
  • Exam Date: December 12, 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Principal   

  • No. of Vacancy: 13          
  • Pay Scale: 1,31,400/- Level 13A1

Post: Lecturer in Engineering & Technical Branches         

  • No. of Vacancy: 936    
  • Pay Scale: Level – 10

Post: Lecturer (Non-Engineering)             

  • No. of Vacancy: 318       
  • Pay Scale: Level – 10

Post: Workshop Superintendent             

  • No. of Vacancy: 16          
  • Pay Scale: 56,100/- Level 9 A

Post: Librarian  

  • No. of Vacancy: 87
  • Pay Scale: 56,100/- Level 9 A

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. 

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 225/-    

For SC/ST/Ex-S Candidates of UP only: 105/-

For PH Candidates: 25/-

The applicants can pay the examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or E-Challan.

