UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1370 vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for UP Technical Education Teaching Service Exam 2021. The commission has issued notification for over 1370 vacancies.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is October 12, 2021.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting Date for online application registration: September 15, 2021

Last Date for online application registration: October 12, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 12, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: October 15, 2021

Exam Date: December 12, 2021

ALSO READ | NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts on nhpcindia.com, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh, details here

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Principal

No. of Vacancy: 13

Pay Scale: 1,31,400/- Level 13A1

Post: Lecturer in Engineering & Technical Branches

No. of Vacancy: 936

Pay Scale: Level – 10

Post: Lecturer (Non-Engineering)

No. of Vacancy: 318

Pay Scale: Level – 10

Post: Workshop Superintendent

No. of Vacancy: 16

Pay Scale: 56,100/- Level 9 A

Post: Librarian

No. of Vacancy: 87

Pay Scale: 56,100/- Level 9 A

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 225/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S Candidates of UP only: 105/-

For PH Candidates: 25/-

The applicants can pay the examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or E-Challan.

Live TV