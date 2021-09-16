UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1370 vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for UP Technical Education Teaching Service Exam 2021. The commission has issued notification for over 1370 vacancies.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is October 12, 2021.
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates
- Starting Date for online application registration: September 15, 2021
- Last Date for online application registration: October 12, 2021
- Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 12, 2021
- Last Date for online application submission: October 15, 2021
- Exam Date: December 12, 2021
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Post: Principal
- No. of Vacancy: 13
- Pay Scale: 1,31,400/- Level 13A1
Post: Lecturer in Engineering & Technical Branches
- No. of Vacancy: 936
- Pay Scale: Level – 10
Post: Lecturer (Non-Engineering)
- No. of Vacancy: 318
- Pay Scale: Level – 10
Post: Workshop Superintendent
- No. of Vacancy: 16
- Pay Scale: 56,100/- Level 9 A
Post: Librarian
- No. of Vacancy: 87
- Pay Scale: 56,100/- Level 9 A
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Click here to know UPPSC Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria and selection process
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 225/-
For SC/ST/Ex-S Candidates of UP only: 105/-
For PH Candidates: 25/-
The applicants can pay the examination fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or E-Challan.