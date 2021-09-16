हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NHPC recruitment 2021

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts on nhpcindia.com, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website- www.nhpcindia.com. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply is September 30, 2021. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for various posts. The application process for this recruitment drive, which will fill medical officer, assistant rajbhasha officer, junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (mechanical), and senior accountant posts, has aleday begun.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • Start Date for receiving online applications - 01/09/2021
  • Last date for receipt of online applications - 30/09/2021

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Senior Medical Officer (33 years) – 13 vacancies
  • Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (35 years) – 7 vacancies
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) (30 years) – 68 vacancies
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) (30 years) – 34 vacancies
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (30 years) – 31 vacancies
  • Sr. Accountant (30 years) – 20 vacancies

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Salary package

  • Senior Medical Officer – Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000
  • Assistant Rajbhasha Officer – Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
  • Sr. Accountant – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

NHPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.nhpcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'Career'

Step 3: In the new window click on online application

Step 4: Read instruction and click on proceed to register

Step 5: Fill the online application form with relevant details and click submit

Step 6: Save the application ID for further communication

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees 

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.

