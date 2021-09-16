NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts on nhpcindia.com, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh, details here

New Delhi: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for various posts. The application process for this recruitment drive, which will fill medical officer, assistant rajbhasha officer, junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (mechanical), and senior accountant posts, has aleday begun.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website- www.nhpcindia.com. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply is September 30, 2021.

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Start Date for receiving online applications - 01/09/2021

Last date for receipt of online applications - 30/09/2021

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Medical Officer (33 years) – 13 vacancies

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (35 years) – 7 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) (30 years) – 68 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (30 years) – 34 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (30 years) – 31 vacancies

Sr. Accountant (30 years) – 20 vacancies

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Salary package

Senior Medical Officer – Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer – Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

Sr. Accountant – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500

NHPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.nhpcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'Career'

Step 3: In the new window click on online application

Step 4: Read instruction and click on proceed to register

Step 5: Fill the online application form with relevant details and click submit

Step 6: Save the application ID for further communication

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.

