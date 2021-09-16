NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts on nhpcindia.com, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh, details here

New Delhi: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for various posts. The application process for this recruitment drive, which will fill medical officer, assistant rajbhasha officer, junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (mechanical), and senior accountant posts, has aleday begun.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website- www.nhpcindia.com. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply is September 30, 2021.
NHPC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
- Start Date for receiving online applications - 01/09/2021
- Last date for receipt of online applications - 30/09/2021
NHPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Senior Medical Officer (33 years) – 13 vacancies
- Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (35 years) – 7 vacancies
- Junior Engineer (Civil) (30 years) – 68 vacancies
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) (30 years) – 34 vacancies
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (30 years) – 31 vacancies
- Sr. Accountant (30 years) – 20 vacancies
NHPC Recruitment 2021: Salary package
- Senior Medical Officer – Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000
- Assistant Rajbhasha Officer – Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
- Sr. Accountant – Rs 29,600 – to Rs 1,19,500
NHPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website- www.nhpcindia.com
Step 2: On the homepage click on 'Career'
Step 3: In the new window click on online application
Step 4: Read instruction and click on proceed to register
Step 5: Fill the online application form with relevant details and click submit
Step 6: Save the application ID for further communication
NHPC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.