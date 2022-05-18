UPSC CDS 1 result 2022 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to result here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 1, 2022 today (May 18). To download the UPSC CDS result, candidates can check the official website on upsc.gov.in. As many as 6622 candidates have qualified for the interview round that will be taken by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The CDS exam 1 was held on April 10, 2022.

According to the official notification, “Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.”

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official UPSC website on upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on UPSC CDS I Result 2022 link.

3. A PDF file will open that will contain the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

4. Download the file and take a printout copy for future reference.

Direct link to UPSC CDS I Result 2022 HERE.

Meanwhile, the marksheets of candidates who have not qualified the CDS exam 1 will be available on the UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC CDS exam is conducted for admissions to the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. 341 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women), the notification added.