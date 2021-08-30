UPSC EPFO exam 2021: Candidates should check date, other important points here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct a recruitment test for the selection of an Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer on September 5. Over 421 vacancies will be filled in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment through the exam.

Earlier, the UPSC EPFO exam was scheduled on October 4, 2020, but was postponed.

The candidates need to note that the admit cards of the UPSC EPFO exam is available on the website of the Commission- upsc.gov.in. Applicants must carry the admit card to the centre, along with a valid identity proof.

UPSC EPFO exam: Important points

The UPSC EPFO exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

The candidates will have to report one hour before the scheduled commencement of the test.

The seating plan for the exam will be displayed at the venue

Wearing of Masks/ face cover is mandatory for all candidates, without mask candidates will not be allowed entry into the venue.

Candidates should strictly follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’.

