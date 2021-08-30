हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC EPFO exam 2021: Candidates should check date, other important points here

The candidates need to note that the admit cards of the UPSC EPFO exam is available on the website of the Commission- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC EPFO exam 2021: Candidates should check date, other important points here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct a recruitment test for the selection of an Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer on September 5. Over 421 vacancies will be filled in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment through the exam. 

Earlier, the UPSC EPFO exam was scheduled on October 4, 2020, but was postponed.

The candidates need to note that the admit cards of the UPSC EPFO exam is available on the website of the Commission- upsc.gov.in. Applicants must carry the admit card to the centre, along with a valid identity proof.

ALSO READ | IIT GATE 2022 registration process begins today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, details here

UPSC EPFO exam: Important points

  • The UPSC EPFO exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. 
  • The candidates will have to report one hour before the scheduled commencement of the test.
  • The seating plan for the exam will be displayed at the venue
  • Wearing of Masks/ face cover is mandatory for all candidates, without mask candidates will not be allowed entry into the venue.
  • Candidates should strictly follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC EPFO 2021UPSC EPFO ExamGovernment jobsJobsMinistry of Labour and Employment
Next
Story

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant, Dy. Commandant posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Kabul: 10 people died in American Drone Attack, ISIS-K was targeted