Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment 2021

Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment 2021: 150 vacancies for Apprenticeship announced, here’s how to apply

A total of 150 vacancies have been notified including 100 for Graduate Apprentice Trainee and 50 for Technician Apprentice Trainee.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Vizag Steel Plant has invited applications for Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees’ (GAT) training and Technician Apprenticeship Trainees’ (TAT) training for the Engineering or Diploma candidates in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science / IT, Metallurgy, Instrumentation, Civil and Chemical streams.

Interested candidates can apply online before November 18, 2021 after which the application window will close. The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year.

Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment – How to apply:

Candidates who have registered in MHRD NATS web portal at mhrdnats.gov.in can apply by filling a Google form available here.

Candidates will be called for personal interview based on percentage of marks achieved in respective discipline or branch.

