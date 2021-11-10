Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment 2021: 150 vacancies for Apprenticeship announced, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: Vizag Steel Plant has invited applications for Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees’ (GAT) training and Technician Apprenticeship Trainees’ (TAT) training for the Engineering or Diploma candidates in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science / IT, Metallurgy, Instrumentation, Civil and Chemical streams.

A total of 150 vacancies have been notified including 100 for Graduate Apprentice Trainee and 50 for Technician Apprentice Trainee.

Interested candidates can apply online before November 18, 2021 after which the application window will close. The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year.

Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment – How to apply:

Candidates who have registered in MHRD NATS web portal at mhrdnats.gov.in can apply by filling a Google form available here.

Candidates will be called for personal interview based on percentage of marks achieved in respective discipline or branch.

