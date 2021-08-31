Wipro invites applications for Project Engineer post with salary up to Rs 3.5 lakh, freshers can apply, details here

New Delhi: Wipro has invited job applications from freshers under its Elite National Talent Hunt hiring programme. The new engineering graduates, who will complete their curriculum in 2022, can send their applications for the recruitment programme.

Under its Elite National Talent Hunt hiring programme, the Indian tech giant will roll out over 30,000 offer letters this year for freshers to join in FY23.

Wipro's Elite National Talent Hunt: Important dates

Registrations commenced on August 23, 2021

Registrations to end on September 15, 2021

Online assessment between September 25 and 27

Wipro's Elite National Talent Hunt: Important information

Year of passing: 2022

Age limit: 25 years

Post: Project Engineer

Wipro's Elite National Talent Hunt: Eligibility criteria

B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) full-time course recognised by the Central/State Government of India.

All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology

60 percent or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines

Only full-time courses; no part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree, 10th or 12th (10th standard: 60 percent or above and 12th standard: 60 percent or above)

Wipro's Elite National Talent Hunt: Salary

Rs 3.50 lacs per annum

Wipro's Elite National Talent Hunt: Service agreement

the service agreement will be applicable for 12 months post joining at Rs 75,000 on pro-rata basis

Wipro's Elite National Talent Hunt: Other Criteria

One Backlog is allowed at the time of the Assessment Stage.

The offer will be subject to all backlogs being clear.

2022- Max 3 years of GAP in education allowed (10th to graduation)

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.

Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card, in the event of holding a passport of any other country.

Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

