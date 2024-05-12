May People Of Kanpur Bless You... PM Modi Writes Letter to Ramesh Awasthi

Kanpur: The Kanpur Lok Sabha seat is a battle of honor for the BJP. The BJP has placed its bets on a new face from Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi. In it, he has stated that you will come to the Parliament after winning. He assured that the people of Kanpur will certainly bless you. Ramesh Awasthi has also thanked the Prime Minister, referring to him as his guardian. The Prime Minister has mentioned various aspects in his two-page letter.

Voting in Kanpur is scheduled for the fourth phase. Prior to the voting, the Prime Minister’s letter has boosted the BJP’s prospects in Kanpur. It has also greatly bolstered the morale of the candidate Ramesh Awasthi. During his roadshow, the Prime Minister had explained to Ramesh Awasthi how to meet and communicate with the public. His video was widely shared on social media.

"You will receive abundant blessings from the people," - PM Modi In his letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that your entry into politics is an example of talent and positive thinking. You have been involved in public life as a journalist for the past three decades, raising awareness in society and the world. You are credited with organizing several historic social events in your constituency of Kanpur. I am confident that you will come to the Parliament with the full blessings of the people.

'The country is moving forward with new momentum' The Prime Minister further wrote that together we will strive to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the citizens. Energetic partners like you will strengthen me. Over the past decade, we have worked towards improving the quality of life for every segment of society. We have freed the country from the problems created by decades of poor governance by the Congress Party. The country is moving forward with a new pace