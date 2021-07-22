Amid growing exit rumours, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa urges BJP MLAs to ‘not indulge in protest and indiscipline’

Bengaluru: Amid growing rumours of resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to his colleagues in the BJP to "not indulge in protest and indiscipline".

In a tweet, the Lingayat strongman said, “I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful& embarrassing for the party.’’

It may be noted that Yediyurappa’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had triggered rumours about his exit. BSY’s tweet is being viewed as a subtle hint to the BJP central leadership, at a time he has been lobbying for support from religious leaders and even a former Congress minister.

In another tweet, Yediyurappa, 78, said that he was a "loyal worker" of the BJP.

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party," he said.

I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 21, 2021

Yediyurappa is the BJP's first and only Chief Minister in south India and has almost completed two years in charge since he took over from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in July 2019.

He has been facing strong rebellion from some BJP MLAs in the state. Some leaders including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and MLC AH Vishwanath have spoken against Yediyurappa, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

The Chief Minister's critics in the party, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, had hit out at Yediyurappa's son and party state vice president BY Vijayendra for accompanying his father to Delhi last week. Yatnal alleged Mr Yediyurappa's son was "running the government in Karnataka."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shamanur has said that it will be the end of an era if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to replace Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

While speaking to the media amid rumours of a change in the state`s leadership, the Congress leader added that the veteran BJP leader had the support of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should continue as CM. The BJP high command must let him continue to hold the post, Veerashaiva-Lingayat community will stand in support of Yediyurappa. If the BJP tries to change him, an era will end," Shivashankarappa said.

Live TV