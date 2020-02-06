Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 10 rebel MLAs to take oath as ministers today

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will expand his cabinet on Thursday during which at least ten rebel MLAs will be inducted as ministers. Commenting on the state Cabinet expansion, Yediyurappa has said that as per directions from the central leadership of the party, only 10 members will take oath on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, "As per directions from party president and leaders, only 10 members will take oath on Thursday. I will meet our leaders in Delhi and we will then take the decision to include others in the cabinet."

He also confirmed that Umesh Katti, an influential MLA, will be later inducted into the cabinet and given a ministerial berth.

"There is no doubt about Umesh Katti`s inclusion in the cabinet, he will be given a ministerial berth but it is difficult to induct him into the cabinet in this expansion. I will speak to him, he will be given a big responsibility," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Thursday's state cabinet expansion comes after much squabbling over the names of 13 rebel MLAs who had won the bypolls in December on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tickets after switching loyalties from Congress and JDS.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that all 13 legislators who had dejected from Congress-JDS would be sworn in, however, the dynamics appear to have changed within the BJP in the state.

As of now, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli and Umesh Katti have been left out of the second cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, preparations for the cabinet expansion have been made and swanky new cars have been ought for the new ministers and lined up at the government guest house.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has bought the white colour SUVs for the ministers who would take oath in the expansion of the six-month-old cabinet, sources in the Kumarakurupa Guest House said.