Bengaluru issues fresh guidelines for Durga puja, check complete guidelines here

New Delhi: The Bengaluru civic body Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) on Wednesday (October 06, 2021) issued fresh guidelines for Durga Puja 2021 as a measure to keep a check on the spread of the coronavirus infection. The BBMP has issued separate guidelines for prayers, Debi Boron (Visarjan) and for the installation of idols.

In the fresh order, the BBMP banned the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers and restricted the gathering to 50 at the time of prayers. It appealed that the association management should strictly monitor and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festival.

The BBMP said that only one idol can be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.

Durga Puja 2021: Here's the full list of guidelines

* The size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet.

* The Durga idols should be sanitised thoroughly before installation.

* Only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed.

* No distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers, allowed.

* A gathering of not more than 50 people will be allowed during prayers.

* Association management has been asked to strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

* The BBMP said the associations should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron.

* The queue formed for Debi Boron should follow social distancing norms.

* The BBMP said that the Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 members at a time

* Moreover, the DJ or drums are not allowed during the visarjan procession.

The Durga Puja festivities will commence from October 11 to 15.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 523 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,78,808 and toll to 37,845.

Live TV