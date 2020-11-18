Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations including four offices of Social Democratic Party of India

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 43 locations in Bengaluru city including four offices of Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Stations in Bengaluru on August 11, 2020.

The cases pertain to large scale rioting armed with lethal weapons causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property including DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations buildings and public and private vehicles.

"The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in the society," said NIA.

They added that so far, 124 accused have been arrested in DJ Halli PS case and 169 have been held in KG Halli PS case.

"During the searches, incriminating materials relating to SDPI/PFI as well as certain instruments for attacks like a sword, knife, iron rods etc were seized," said NIA.

Further investigation is going on in both cases.

In pictures: Bengaluru violence that took place in August 2020

The NIA had announced on September 22 that it has taken over the investigation of the two cases.

The large scale violence occurred when over 1000 people gathered in front of the house of Congress MLA Naveen Srinivas Murthy (Pulakeshi Nagar constituency) in Kavalbyrasandra wherein the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been invoked by the State Police after the incident.

The mob was protesting against the derogatory social media (Facebook) post about Prophet Mohammed made on August 11, 2020, around 4 pm by the nephew of the MLA allegedly insulting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

The mob had also attacked Murthy's house who said in an FIR that over Rs 20 lakh gold stolen and property worth Rs 50 lakh were damaged. He said that the mob ransacked the building, burnt it and looted the valuables and jewels.

