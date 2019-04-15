close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.   

Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Chikkodi is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Chikkodi will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of Indian National Congress and Machchendra Davalu Kadapure of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Chikkodi parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Nippani, Chikkodi–Sadalga, Athni, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukeri and Yemkanmardi.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ANNASAHEB SHANKAR JOLLE Bharatiya Janata Party
2 PRAKASH BABANNA HUKKERI Indian National Congress
3 MACHCHENDRA DAVALU KADAPURE Bahujan Samaj Party
4 APPASAHEB SHRIPATI KURANE Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh
5 PRAVEENKUMAR BALIGATTI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
6 MAGDUM ISMAILMAGDUM Republican Party of India
7 KALLAPPA GUDASI Independent
8 JITENDRA SUBHASH NERLE Independent
9 MOHAN GURAPPA MOTANNAVAR Independent
10 WAJANTRI VISHWNATH KALLOLI Independent
11 SHRINIK ANNASAHEB JANGATE Independent

Also read: Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Prakash Babanna Hukkeri won the seat by a narrow margin of just 3003 votes. Prakash Babanna Hukkeri won bagged 474373 votes while his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Vishwanath Katti secured 471370 votes.  

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019ChikkodiKarnataka Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

EC bans Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours, Mayawati for 48 over MCC violation

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Election Breaking: BJP names Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur