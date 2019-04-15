Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chikkodi is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Chikkodi will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of Indian National Congress and Machchendra Davalu Kadapure of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Chikkodi parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Nippani, Chikkodi–Sadalga, Athni, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukeri and Yemkanmardi.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANNASAHEB SHANKAR JOLLE Bharatiya Janata Party 2 PRAKASH BABANNA HUKKERI Indian National Congress 3 MACHCHENDRA DAVALU KADAPURE Bahujan Samaj Party 4 APPASAHEB SHRIPATI KURANE Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh 5 PRAVEENKUMAR BALIGATTI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 MAGDUM ISMAILMAGDUM Republican Party of India 7 KALLAPPA GUDASI Independent 8 JITENDRA SUBHASH NERLE Independent 9 MOHAN GURAPPA MOTANNAVAR Independent 10 WAJANTRI VISHWNATH KALLOLI Independent 11 SHRINIK ANNASAHEB JANGATE Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Prakash Babanna Hukkeri won the seat by a narrow margin of just 3003 votes. Prakash Babanna Hukkeri won bagged 474373 votes while his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Vishwanath Katti secured 471370 votes.