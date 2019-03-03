हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress-JDS to fight Lok Sabha election together, seat sharing for pre-poll alliance to be finalised soon

Gowda said that the seat-sharing formula will be finalised by the next 10 days.

Congress-JDS to fight Lok Sabha election together, seat sharing for pre-poll alliance to be finalised soon
File photo

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he has agreed to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka. As the yet-to-be-formed Congress-JD(S) alliance has decided to share seats, the seat-sharing formula will be finalised by the next 10 days.

"I have agreed to join hands with Congress to again revive secular forces. We are going to share the seats, that is going to be finalised in the next one week or ten days," Gowda said.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019CongressJDS
Next
Story

PM Modi uses many layers of security in J&K, but Deve Gowda travelled in open jeep: Kumaraswamy

Must Watch

PT41S

People raising doubts on Balakot airstrikes snubbed as anti-nationals: Mehbooba Mufti