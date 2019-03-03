Congress-JDS to fight Lok Sabha election together, seat sharing for pre-poll alliance to be finalised soon

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he has agreed to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka. As the yet-to-be-formed Congress-JD(S) alliance has decided to share seats, the seat-sharing formula will be finalised by the next 10 days.

"I have agreed to join hands with Congress to again revive secular forces. We are going to share the seats, that is going to be finalised in the next one week or ten days," Gowda said.