Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns from party, likely to join BJP

Bengaluru: With barely months left for the Lok Sabha election, Congress Chincholi MLA (Kalburgi) Dr Umesh Jadhav on Monday submitted his resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Jadhav was one among the dissident MLAs who wanted to go with BJP.

Although Jadhav's resignation will not destabilise the ruling government, Jadhav's move is certainly a setback for the grand old party.

He is likely to join the BJP and contest against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from Kulburgi.

Jadhav had grievances that his work was interfered by Mallikarjun Kharge which he also brought the matter to the notice of state Congress leaders. However, the matter was never addressed.