हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns from party, likely to join BJP

Jadhav is likely to join the BJP and contest against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from Kulburgi.

Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns from party, likely to join BJP
ANI photo

Bengaluru: With barely months left for the Lok Sabha election, Congress Chincholi MLA (Kalburgi) Dr Umesh Jadhav on Monday submitted his resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Jadhav was one among the dissident MLAs who wanted to go with BJP.

Although Jadhav's resignation will not destabilise the ruling government, Jadhav's move is certainly a setback for the grand old party.

He is likely to join the BJP and contest against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from Kulburgi.

Jadhav had grievances that his work was interfered by Mallikarjun Kharge which he also brought the matter to the notice of state Congress leaders. However, the matter was never addressed.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Umesh JadhavCongress
Next
Story

Congress-JDS to fight Lok Sabha election together, seat sharing for pre-poll alliance to be finalised soon

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Top 5 Agendas: Watch top 5 stories of the day