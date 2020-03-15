Coronavirus outbreak: Hyderabad University suspends all academic activities until March 31

Hyderabad: In the wake of coronavirus scare, the University of Hyderabad on Sunday issued a notice announcing the suspension of all its academic activities, including classes and examinations, with immediate effect until March 31.

"All students have been strongly advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the authorities in their respective areas," University said in a statement. However, all faculty members, administrative officers, and non-teaching staff will continue to attend to their duties, the statement read.

It also read: "For those students who insist on continuing to stay on campus, there will be limited hostel services, with restrictions required to deal with the potential outbreak of the virus.''

The University also reiterated its earlier directive to all stakeholders who have a history of travel to Covid-19 affected areas to inform the same to Chief Medical Officer of the University so that appropriate action can be advised. Besides, the University has also decided to cancel all events such as conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings, and cultural activities, until further notice.

As per the official reports, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 107. Telangana has reported three positive cases so far.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths.