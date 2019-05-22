Karnataka set to witness a tough contest between BJP and Congress-JDS alliance

Karnataka is a politically volatile state and Lok Sabha election 2019 have once again proved it. The 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing swords with the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine. The counting of votes will take place on May 23 (Thursday) and the results of the 28 Lok Sabha seats will be declared.

Karnataka went to poll in two phases in the second (April 18) and third (April 23) phase. The voting took place for 14 seats in each of the two phases.

The Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur, Bangalore South, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Haveri, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 68.80 percent in the second phase. While the total number of electors recorded were 2,67,51,077, the voter turnout was 1,84,04,055. In the third phase, Karnataka recorded a better voter turnout percentage of 75.58 in contrast to the second phase. Around 12,12,691 was recorded as the voter turnout, while the total number of electors were 16,04,483.

The Congress and JDS joined forces to cross the halfway mark in the Karnataka Assembly and form the government after the state election in 2018. HD Kumaraswamy was appointed as the Chief Minister of the state.

However, the situation looks quite different this time around after the exit polls on Monday predicted that the NDA-led BJP is likely to come to power this time around, while the Congress and JD(S) may end as the runners up in the state too.

According to Today's Chanakya exit poll, BJP will sweep Karnataka with 23 seats ± 4 seats, while Congress will bag 5± 4 seats.

India TV-CNX projected 17 seats for the BJP in the state out of the total number of 28 seats. Congress and JD (S) are likely to settle with eight and three seats,respectively.

Meanwhile, News 18-IPSOS and India Today-Axis said that the BJP-led NDA will come to power by winning a minimum of 21 seats.

The exit polls were released by various pollsters and TV channels following the conclusion of the seventh and the last phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday at 6 pm.

A day after the exit polls were predicted for different parties contesting in elections, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticised the results and also the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).