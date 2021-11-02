हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka bypolls

Karnataka bypolls: BJP, Congress win one assembly seat each

While BJP won the Sindgi seat by a margin of 31185 votes, Congress bagged Hangal constituency by 7373 votes.

Representational Image

Bengaluru: BJP and Congress won one seat each in the Karnataka bypolls, showed the results declared by the Election Commission on Tuesday (November 2).

In Sindgi, BJP’s Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa secured 93380 votes to defeat Congress’ Ashok Mallappa Managuli who could manage 62292 votes.

In Hangal, Congress’ Mane Shrinivas with 87300 votes emerged victorious over BJP’s Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar who got 79874 votes.

JD(S) was far behind the two leading parties in both the assembly seats.

The bypolls were necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

Karnataka bypollsKarnataka by-electionsKarnatakaSindgi bypollHangal bypoll
