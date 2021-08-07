Karnataka cabinet expansion: Check list of ministers and their portfolios

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (August 7) allocated portfolios to Ministers in his new cabinet, ending days of speculation around his cabinet expansion.

On Wednesday, CM Bommai had expanded his cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers, out of which 23 were Ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, while six were new faces.

Who gets what in Bommai Cabinet?

CM Basavaraj Bommai - Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DAPR), Finance, Intelligence, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallocated portfolios

Araga Jnanendra- Home Ministry

V Sunil Kumar- Energy, along with Kannada and Culture

B C Nagesh - Primary and secondary education department

K Sudhakar- Health and medical education department

Govind Karjol- Water resources

Halappa Achar- Women and child development minister, along with Mines and Geology portfolio

K S Eshwarappa - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

R Ashoka - Revenue department

C N Ashwath Narayan- Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development

V Sommana - Housing department

Shashikala Jolle- Muzrai, Wakf and Haj

C C Patil- Public works

B Sriramulu- Transport and ST welfare

Murugesh Nirani - Industries

Umesh Katti- Forest, food and civil supplies

S Angara- Fisheries, ports and inland transport

J C Madhuswamy- Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs

Anand Singh- Environment, Ecology and Tourism

Kota Srinivas Poojari- Social Welfare and Backward Classes

Prabhu Chauhan- Animal Husbandry

Shivaram Hebbar- Labour

S T Somashekar- Cooperation

B C Patil- Agriculture

B A Basavaraj- Urban Development

K Gopalaiah- Excise

MTB Nagaraj- Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries

Narayana Gowda- Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa- Handloom and Textiles

Munirathna- Horticulture and Planning departments

While many debutant ministers have been allotted plum portfolios, most of the old faces have retained the Ministries they had in the previous BS Yediyurappa government. Earlier today, Bommai said, "I must be the luckiest CM because no minister mounted pressure for a particular portfolio."

(With PTI inputs)

