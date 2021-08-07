Karnataka cabinet expansion: Check list of ministers and their portfolios

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (August 7) allocated portfolios to Ministers in his new cabinet, ending days of speculation around his cabinet expansion.
On Wednesday, CM Bommai had expanded his cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers, out of which 23 were Ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, while six were new faces.
Who gets what in Bommai Cabinet?
CM Basavaraj Bommai - Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DAPR), Finance, Intelligence, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallocated portfolios
Araga Jnanendra- Home Ministry
V Sunil Kumar- Energy, along with Kannada and Culture
B C Nagesh - Primary and secondary education department
K Sudhakar- Health and medical education department
Govind Karjol- Water resources
Halappa Achar- Women and child development minister, along with Mines and Geology portfolio
K S Eshwarappa - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
R Ashoka - Revenue department
C N Ashwath Narayan- Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development
V Sommana - Housing department
Shashikala Jolle- Muzrai, Wakf and Haj
C C Patil- Public works
B Sriramulu- Transport and ST welfare
Murugesh Nirani - Industries
Umesh Katti- Forest, food and civil supplies
S Angara- Fisheries, ports and inland transport
J C Madhuswamy- Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs
Anand Singh- Environment, Ecology and Tourism
Kota Srinivas Poojari- Social Welfare and Backward Classes
Prabhu Chauhan- Animal Husbandry
Shivaram Hebbar- Labour
S T Somashekar- Cooperation
B C Patil- Agriculture
B A Basavaraj- Urban Development
K Gopalaiah- Excise
MTB Nagaraj- Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries
Narayana Gowda- Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa- Handloom and Textiles
Munirathna- Horticulture and Planning departments
While many debutant ministers have been allotted plum portfolios, most of the old faces have retained the Ministries they had in the previous BS Yediyurappa government. Earlier today, Bommai said, "I must be the luckiest CM because no minister mounted pressure for a particular portfolio."
(With PTI inputs)