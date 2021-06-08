हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka CET 2021

Karnataka CET 2021: Examination date announced, check details

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) for various vocational courses, including engineering will be conducted on August 28 and 29.

Karnataka CET 2021: Examination date announced, check details

Bengaluru: The examination dates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) for various vocational courses, including engineering, have been announced, and now it will be conducted on August 28 and 29. 

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday (June 8), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, “The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks.”

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day.

Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

