CET 2021

Karnataka CET 2021 Exams postponed amid pandemic surge, check fresh dates

Karnataka Education Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday informed that Common Entrance Test (CET)- 2021 has been postponed to August 28 and August 29 in view of surging COVID-19 cases. 

Karnataka CET 2021 Exams postponed amid pandemic surge, check fresh dates
Representational Image: ZeeNews

Bengaluru: The COVID-19 pandemic surge has compelled the Karnataka government to cancel the Common Entrance Test (CET) that was scheduled to be held on July 7, 2021 and July 8, 2021. The examination date has now been postponed to August 28 and August 29t this year. 

Karnataka Education Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday informed that Common Entrance Test (CET)- 2021 has been postponed to August 28 and August 29 in view of surging COVID-19 cases. 

According to an official statement, "Due to the postponement of the 2021 2nd annual PUC (Pre University Course) examinations and the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, CET-2021 has been postponed." 

It further said, "CET-2021, earlier scheduled to be held on July 7 and July 8, and the Kannada Language Test on July 9 have been postponed. As per the revised dates, CET-2021 will be conducted on August 28 and August 29 and the Kannada Language Test on August 30." 

Karnataka Education Minister also informed that further applications would be invited online shortly and asked the candidates to remain in touch with the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) website (http://kea.kar.nic.in).

Earlier in February, the Education Minister had announced that the Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses on July 7 and 8.

