Karnataka COVID-19 unlock: BBMP permits Anganwadis, playschools to reopen from November 8

New Delhi: Amid improving COVID-19 situation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has permitted Anganwadis and playschools to reopen from November 8.

Issuing an advisory on Saturday (November 6), the BBMP said physical classes will restart in the areas with less than 2 per cent Testing Positivity Rate, ANI reported.

As per recommendations of the Technical advisory committee, the civic body took the decision to reopen schools within its limits with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The order added, “All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children`s parents.”

The schools will resume for two hours--10 am to 12 pm. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," the order stated.

The Karnataka government had resumed physical classes for Standard 1 to 5 from October 25. While for classes 6 to 8 the schools reopened from September 6 and for 9 to 12 students physical classes commenced from August 23.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday withdrew the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am which was implemented as a measure to stem the transmission of COVID-19.

Karnataka reported 224 fresh coronavirus cases and five deaths, which pushed the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107, the health department said on Saturday. After 317 people were discharged, the total number of recoveries rose to 29,43,487, leaving 8,090 active cases, the bulletin added. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 148 fresh infections.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV