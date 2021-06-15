Karnataka extends lockdown, imposes section 144 in Bengaluru to curb movements

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Tuesday has decided to extend restrictions under section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in public places in Bengaluru till June 21.

“Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt”, read the circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate.

This comes a day after traffic snarls returned to the IT Capital city as the lockdown was being relaxed in 19 districts after more than a month.

However, the daily COVID curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday would continue.

Notably, the state government had imposed a total shutdown on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

Here are the new relaxations imposed:

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength.

Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.

All construction activities will be permitted.

Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .

Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.

Live TV