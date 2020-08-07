Karnataka flood: Water level rises; NDRF rescues pregnant woman

The water-level of the Bheema river in Karnataka's Kalaburagi is now flowing at a high level leading to a rise in water level at the area. Other rives like Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha is also flowing at a high level while the Sayi layout and Kuvempu layout Kushalnagar is inundated and the affected residents were shifted to safer location.

Several parts of Kodagu district are facing flood-like situations due to incessant heavy rainfall.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is deployed at the flood-hit districts. On Thursday, the NDRF rescued a pregnant woman and shifted her to a hospital in Kodagu.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday (August 6) directed officials to provide relief to the people affected by floods. As immediate relief, an assistance of Rs 10,000 will be given to the families affected by rain and Rs 5 lakhs for completely damaged houses, the CM directed.

He also ordered that if the house is partially damaged then relief must be distributed as per the damage. The CM also directed the officials to conduct a survey regarding crop loss and submit reports. A daily report on total loss must also be updated.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has issued a red alert on heavy rains in the affected districts of Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttar Kannada in the coastal region and in Shivamoga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Haveri in the Malnad region.