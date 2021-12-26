हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Night curfew

Karnataka to reimpose night curfew for 10 days due to rising Omicron cases

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka to reimpose night curfew for 10 days due to rising Omicron cases
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Karnataka on Sunday (December 26, 2021) joined several other states in re-imposing night curfew due to rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Health Minister K Sudhakar informed that the night curfew will come into place from December 28 for 10 days between 10 pm to 5 am.

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said after attending a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

He added that there is also a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," Sudhakar informed.

The Minister said that places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises. 

Night curfewKarnatakaomicron casesOmicronCOVID-19Coronavirus
