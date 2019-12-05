Karnataka by-election live updates: Voting underway in 15 assembly seats

BENGALURU: Polling is currently underway in 15 assembly seats of Karnataka on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. The counting of votes will be held on December 9. The by-election is being held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, KR Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, KR Pete and Hunsur. The by-election has been necessitated due to the disqualification of the 14 Congress and 3 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebel legislators after they resigned from their respective assembly seats in July in protest against the former coalition government`s functioning.

The by-election is not being held in two seats - Maski and Rajarajeshwari - as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

These by-polls are being considered very crucial for all three major parties contesting in these polls - BJP, Congress and JD(S). Apart from BJP and Congress, which has fielded candidates in each of 15 seats. As many as 248 candidates, including 128 independents are in the fray for the 15 assembly by-elections in Karnataka on December 5, according to the state Election Commission. JD(S) is contesting on 12 seats going to by-polls today. In July, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had collapsed after 17 of its MLAs resigned.

The resignations also reduced the majority mark in 224-strong Assembly to 104. The BJP with its 105 MLAs formed the government in the state. Now with by-polls on these vacant seats, the majority mark would increase. At present, there are 207 MLAs in Karnataka Assembly with 104 required for a majority. Now with the election of 15 MLAs, the number of MLAs in the Assembly would go to 222.

With that, the ruling party would require 112 MLAs for a majority in the Assembly. Elections for two other seats will be held in future which will take the majority mark to 113.

Live TV

TUNE IN TO ZEE NEWS FOR LIVE UPDATES -