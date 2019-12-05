Karnataka by-election live updates: Voting underway in 15 assembly seats

5 December 2019, 08:09 AM
BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala Hospet in Ranebennur.
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
5 December 2019, 07:47 AM
Here are some more visuals of people queuing up to vote at a polling station in Hoskote, Karnataka.
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
5 December 2019, 07:35 AM
Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency underway at Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Girls High School and PU College, Tasker Town.
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
5 December 2019, 07:33 AM
Voting for Karnataka by-election begins; 15 assembly seats of the state are undergoing by-poll today after they fell vacant due to disqualification of 17 Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs.