Karnataka live updates: BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka CM on Friday, floor test on July 31

26 July 2019, 12:01 PM
BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government need to prove majority in state Assembly by July 31: ANI
26 July 2019, 11:58 AM
BJP cannot stake claim to form government or take oath as it does not have the numbers, said Karnataka Congress in a tweet. BJP and BS Yeddyurappa should have a clear understanding of the constitution, it added.
ಇವತ್ತು, ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯಾಬಲ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೂ ಹಕ್ಕು ಮಂಡನೆಯಾಗಲಿ ಅಥವಾ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನವಾಗಿ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವೇ ಇಲ್ಲ.@BJP4Karnataka ಮತ್ತು @BSYBJP ಅವರಿಗೆ
ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ
ಮೂಲಭೂತ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಜ್ಞಾನ ಹೊಂದುವುದು ಅವಶ್ಯಕ. pic.twitter.com/G8N2bYq7wL
— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 26, 2019
26 July 2019, 11:47 AM
Shri @BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today evening at 6 pm
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 26, 2019
26 July 2019, 11:46 AM
Letter submitted by BS Yeddyurappa to Governor:
26 July 2019, 11:43 AM
The Lingayat strongman met the Governor around 10 am on Friday. "I met governor to form the Government and take oath as CM. Governor has agreed and given letter. I will take oath as CM between 6 to 6:15 pm today," he said.
26 July 2019, 11:42 AM
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the state chief minister for the fourth time at 6 pm on Friday after state Governor Vajubhai Vala accepted his stake to form the government. Read more here