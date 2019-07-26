close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karnataka live updates: BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka CM on Friday, floor test on July 31

Stay tuned for live updates on Karnataka's latest political developments with Zee News:  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 26, 2019 - 12:03
Comments |

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa will likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time at 6 pm on Friday evening. The development comes three days after the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government failed a trust vote in the state Assembly.  The floor test will be held on July 31.

Live TV

Stay tuned for live updates on Karnataka with Zee News:

 

26 July 2019, 12:01 PM

BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government need to prove majority in state Assembly by July 31: ANI

26 July 2019, 11:58 AM

BJP cannot stake claim to form government or take oath as it does not have the numbers, said Karnataka Congress in a tweet. BJP and BS Yeddyurappa should have a clear understanding of the constitution, it added. 

 

26 July 2019, 11:47 AM

26 July 2019, 11:46 AM

Letter submitted by BS Yeddyurappa to Governor:

 

 

26 July 2019, 11:43 AM

The Lingayat strongman met the Governor around 10 am on Friday. "I met governor to form the Government and take oath as CM. Governor has agreed and given letter. I will take oath as CM between 6 to 6:15 pm today," he said. 

26 July 2019, 11:42 AM

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the state chief minister for the fourth time at 6 pm on Friday after state Governor Vajubhai Vala accepted his stake to form the government. Read more here

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind pays tribute at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar