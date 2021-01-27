Row over naming of Belgaum region: We're all Indians, says Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan after Uddhav Thackeray threatens to make it part of Maharashtra

New Delhi: Hours after Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (January 27, 2021) threatened to make the disputed Belagavi district a part of Maharashtra, the Karnataka Dy CM Ashwathnarayan said that we are all Indians.

"Whoever lives in Karnataka is a Kannadiga. We're the only state to constitute a (Development) board for Marathi speakers' welfare. It's unfair to create an issue unnecessarily. We're all Indian," Ashwathnarayan told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said, "Despite the matter being in court, the Karnataka government deliberately changed the name of the disputed region to Belgaum. They made Belgaum the second capital where they also held an assembly session. Here, we think about the law but Karnataka does not. We will bring that part in Maharashtra for sure if we all come together."

He added that looking at the atrocities of Marathi-speaking people in disputed border areas, his government will request the Supreme Court to declare the disputed part as a union territory, as long as the matter is in court.

Thackeray's comments came following a meeting with the High Power Committee constituted for the border dispute with Karnataka.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also commented on the issue and said, "This matter is in the Supreme Court and this is our last option. When we have one option left then we have to prepare for it very well, and we have to win it. If this is not done now, then I don`t think it will happen anytime."

This is to be noted that the two states have been at loggerheads for decades over areas along their border in districts like Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani.

Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani are part of Karnataka and have Marathi-speaking people.

