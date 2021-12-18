हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Belagavi

Section 144 imposed in Karnataka’s Belagavi after freedom fighter’s statue vandalised

The Belagavi Police has imposed prohibitory orders in the city amid tensions after vandalisation of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Amid tensions in Karnataka’s Belagavi district over vandalisation of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue, prohibitory order was issued under Sec 144 CRPC in the city.  

Police Commissioner Dr K. Thiyagarajan, as per ANI, said, “In the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sangolli Rayanna statues last night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CRPC from 6 AM on Dec 19 to 6AM on Dec 20 in Belagavi.” 

Belagavi was mired in tension after a purported video of some people pouring black ink on the face of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru made rounds on the internet. Later on, some miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi alleging that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore, ANI reported. 

"Few people gathered at Sambhaji Circle last night,demanding strict action on the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Bengaluru, y'day. We assured an investigation but they attacked police officials, vandalized pvt&govt vehicles," ANI quoted Belagavi DCP Vikram Amte as saying. 

Amte said later they registered another case when a few miscreants vandalised the Sangolli Rayanna statue on Friday night. The police have arrested 27 people so far in connection with both matters. 

 The incidents brought back memories of acrimony witnessed in the past over the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra over Belagavi. 

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will not allow anyone to take law in their hands. Bommai said, "Responsible people shouldn`t provoke anybody. Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma united the country. If we start fighting in their name, it will be an injustice to the fight by them."

"The responsible people should not provoke others for violence and take law and order into their hands. As far as Karnataka is concerned, we will not allow anybody to take the law into their hands," he added. 

Tags:
BelagaviKarnatakaSangolli Rayanna's statueChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue
