23-year-old Kerala student infected with Nipah virus, govt asks not to panic

Kochi: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed on Tuesday that a 23-year-old college student admitted to a hospital in Kochi has been infected with the Nipah virus. The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah, she said.

The result came this morning, she said. She also assured that elaborate arrangements have been made to tackle the emergency and there was no need for panic. The student has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Earlier, blood samples examined at two virology institutes--Manipal Institute of Virology and Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases--had indicated Nipah.

The state that witnesses 12 deaths to NiV, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts last year in May, was waiting the blood reports of a youth since Monday. The Ernakulam health authorities said the youth was being treatment at a private hospital near Kochi.