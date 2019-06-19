Kolkata model molestation case: 7 accused sent to police custody

KOLKATA: All the seven accused arrested in the Kolkata model molestation case have been remanded to police custody till June 21.

Kolkata's Alipore Court passed the order on Wednesday.

Kolkata police have set up a probe team to investigate the incident. With the victim accusing the Kolkata police of inaction, the team will also investigate the authenticity of her claims.

The investigation team will look into factors like which policeman was on duty at the site of the incident when it took place. The cop on duty is expected to be questioned by the team. Footage from the CCTV cameras in the vicinity will also be scanned to look for clues.

Notably, the police had initially registered a case under section 354A in connection with the incident. The section was, however, later changed to 354 after the model and the driver of the cab, in which she was travelling, recorded their statements. The Charu Market police have arrested as many as seven persons in connection with the case.

The model was allegedly dragged out of her cab and molested by a group of men in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the complaint, the driver of the Uber cab was also assaulted by the miscreants. The model, who's represented India on global platforms, shared a long Facebook narrating her horrific ordeal which later went viral.