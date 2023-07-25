4 Budget Friendly International Destinations To Travel This Summer

The Egyptian nomad finds no greater delight than exploring uncharted territory, venturing off the established path, and making friends in unexpected places. But given Egypt's recent economic difficulties, traveling appears to be nothing more than a distant fantasy. India, the most populous nation on earth, commands attention on a global scale, and as a result, the country's tourist sector has seen a tremendous upsurge. According to a previous PTI study, Indians are expected to spend more than $42 billion yearly on international travel by 2024. The nation has surpassed other countries in terms of growth in the tourism sector to become the outbound destination with the quickest rate of growth.

The following four locations are ideal for budget-conscious travelers.

AZERBAIJAN

Azerbaijan is bordered by a number of nations, including Russia, Georgia, Iran, Armenia, and the Caspian Sea to the east. The Caucasus Mountains are located to its north. The nation is tucked between Europe and Asia.

Azerbaijan is a land rich in culture and beautiful landscapes. There are a few cities in the nation that are especially cost-effective, despite the capital being more pricey than the other locations. After Baku, the capital, Ganja is the second-largest city in Azerbaijan. The Bottle House, a peculiar site to see, is claimed to have been constructed by a Ganja citizen in honor of his brother, who vanished during the Second World War.

A dinner in Azerbaijan costs $5 at the beginning.

Prices for mid-range lodging range from USD 29 to USD 78 per night.

ALBANIA

Albania, which has sweeping stretches of hilly terrain and picturesque views fit for your Instagram feed, experienced a spike in popularity among Egyptians last year after it announced that Egypt's citizens will no longer need a visa as of 2022.

Albania is a country in the Balkan region of Europe that has access to the Adriatic and Ionian seas. Its neighbors are Greece, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Macedonia. Albanian culture has been influenced by the Romans, Greeks, Turks, and Italians, however, the Indo-Europeans known as the Illyrian tribes were the first people to live there.

Depending on whether customers are seeking an elite venue or a medium-priced institution, restaurant rates might range from USD 4 to USD 20.

Prices for mid-range lodging begin at USD 50 per night.

UZBEKISTAN

Uzbekistan, which borders Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, is well renowned for its magnificent minarets, which are towers typical of Islamic architecture and are typically built inside mosques.

The Hazrati Imam Complex, located in the ancient town of the nation's capital Tashkent, is a collection of elaborate mosques, madrasas (Islamic institutions), and mausoleums. Recent renovations have also been made to the complex.

Even though a flight from Cairo to Uzbekistan costs a fair amount for a ticket, the journey itself is inexpensive. Whether a traveler decides to eat at a local eatery or a tourist attraction will affect the cost of their dinner. Typically, costs begin at USD 5.

Prices for mid-range lodging begin at USD 60 per night.

THAILAND

Thailand is renowned for the idyllic islands that line its coast and has long been praised as the place to go for festival-goers and beach lovers. With the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, also known as the Gulf of Siam, on its coastlines, Thailand is located in the heart of Southeast Asia, bordering Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Laos.

Visitors are drawn to the idyllic islands, each of which has its own personality, even though the city of Bangkok is unquestionably worthwhile. The island's markets and bazaars are great places to purchase a variety of items at reasonable costs.

Koh Phangan has a variety of temples with elaborate designs and distinctive color schemes that reflect the traditions they were built in, making it a popular tourist destination.

Depending on the traveler's choice of lodging, mid-range hotel prices might easily rise to USD 100 per night from USD 20.

Meals range in price from $3 to $6.