8 Best Home Remedies For Acne Prone Skin

Some home remedies can help treat acne, pimples and sores. Home remedies to reduce acne symptoms include herbal creams and gels, essential oils, natural supplements, and lifestyle changes.

Causes of acne

Certain medications: These include lithium, certain steroids, and anticonvulsants.

Restrictive clothing: Wearing tight shoulder straps, backpacks, bras, and headbands can cause or worsen acne.

Endocrine disorders: Disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can cause hormonal changes that lead to acne.

Genetics: A tendency to acne can be a hereditary problem.

Home remedies for acne

1. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is a natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agent that can kill the acne-causing bacteria P. acnes.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a common natural acne treatment, although there is no scientific proof that it is effective.

3. Argan oil

Argan oil is non-comedogenic, which can help balance sebum secretion in oily skin and promote hydration in dry skin. Argan oil can also reduce skin inflammation and reduce the appearance of acne scars.

4. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is a natural waxy substance extracted from the seeds of the jojoba bush.Certain compounds in jojoba oil can help reduce skin inflammation by reducing redness and swelling around pimples, whiteheads and other inflammatory lesions.

5 Green Tea

Green tea contains high concentrations of a group of polyphenol antioxidants called catechins.

Some people with acne have too much sebum, or natural body oils, in their pores and don't have enough antioxidants. Antioxidants help the body break down chemicals and waste products that can damage healthy cells.

6 Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agent, which means it can reduce the appearance of acne and prevent acne breakouts as part of a treatment.

7. Coconut oil

Like other natural remedies, coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds.

8. Stay hydrated

When skin is dry, it can become irritated or damaged, making acne worse. Staying hydrated also ensures proper development of new skin cells as wounds heal.

Bonus tip.

Reduce stress

The American Academy of Dermatology lists stress as a possible cause of acne breakouts.

Stress increases androgen hormone levels. Androgen stimulates hair follicles and oil glands in pores, increasing the risk of acne..