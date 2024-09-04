Add Flavors to Your Kitchen: Simple Recipes to Make Veg Hakka Noodles at Home

Are you in the mood for something quick, easy, and filling? Cooking vegetarian Hakka noodles in your kitchen is the ideal thing to do. This delicious Indo-Chinese dish has a bit of spiciness, bright flavors, and fresh vegetables. Make this well-liked street cuisine at home with these easy instructions, and you'll have the flavor of your favorite restaurant on your table.

Ingredients

200 grams of Hakka noodles

1 cup cabbage, shredded

1 cup carrots, julienned

1/2 cup bell peppers, sliced (any color)

1/2 cup green beans, chopped

2-3 spring onions, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch ginger, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili sauce

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 tablespoons oil (preferably sesame or vegetable)

Salt and pepper to taste

A pinch of sugar

A handful of fresh coriander or spring onion greens for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Boil the Noodles

As directed on the package, begin by boiling the Hakka noodles. Cook them until they are firm yet still tender, or al dente. After draining and rinsing under cold water to halt the cooking process, toss the noodles in a teaspoon of oil to keep them from sticking. Put aside.

Prepare the Vegetables

Get the vegetables ready while the noodles are cooking. To ensure that they cook quickly and evenly, it's crucial to chop them into thin, consistent pieces.

Stir-Fry the Vegetables

Place a big wok or skillet over high heat with heated oil. Add the minced ginger and garlic, and cook for a brief while until aromatic. After that, add the finely chopped spring onions and keep sautéing. Add the bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, and beans. To keep the vegetables crunchy, stir-fry them for two to three minutes over high heat.

Mix Noodles and Sauce

Add the boiling noodles to the skillet with the veggies after they soften. Add the chili sauce, vinegar, and soy sauce. Add a bit of sugar, salt, and pepper for flavor balance. Mix everything until the noodles and veggies have an even layer of sauce on them.

Garnish and Serve

Turn off the heat, add some fresh coriander or leaves from spring onions, and serve hot. It's time to savor your handmade Veg Hakka noodles.