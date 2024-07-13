Cruising to 'I Do': Discover Why Getting Hitched On A Cruise Is The New Trendsetter!

The lavish and unforgettable pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a cruise ship has given the term ‘destination wedding’ a new and exciting spin! For the inspired singles out there, who are looking at novel ways to tie the knot and say ‘I Do’ aboard a ship with the sun and the sea as witnesses — you can do it too! Here is why a cruise ship is the perfect destination to get hitched!

A venue for every mood

The big fat Indian wedding would be remiss without the shenanigans and camaraderie associated with multiple functions and customs. Needless to say, each ritual needs a different venue! Aboard a cruise ship, you can ditch the limitations of a single location and be assured of a unique experience in different destinations across the world. From the majestic glaciers of Alaska to the blush-hued sands of Bermuda and the dramatic cliffs of Santorini, the extensive range of cruise ports of call offers an unforgettable backdrop for all your wedding festivities. Whether it’s a fun pre-wedding bash, intimate rituals like Mehendi and Haldi leading to the wedding, a glamorous cocktail soirée under the stars, or the larger-than-life post-wedding receptions, the possibilities are endless aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL)fleet of 19 ships which sail to over 450 worldwide locations, including the ever-popular destinations of Europe, Hawaii, Alaska or the Caribbean.

Indulgences of the Palate

Indian weddings are known for their delectable spread of dishes worthy of royalty. On a cruise, you can curate your favourite dishes for your wedding feast and let your guests indulge in a hearty meal! Imagine elegant cocktail soirées where vibrant French delicacies mingle with the subtle flavors of Japanese sushi, where the aromatic spices of Indian curries sit alongside the sizzling delights of Brazilian churrascarias! Well, that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Dive into a grand sit-down dinner experience where each sumptuous course is a masterpiece paired to perfection with world-class wines. As the night unfolds, continue your celebration with poolside cocktails followed by an eclectic mix of global cuisines such as in Indulge Food Hall on NCL’s Prima Class ships with cuisine from India to Italy to Latin America and more. On your wedding cruise, you can be assured that your guests will be left enchanted and craving for more, long after the final toast.

Non-stop Entertainment

What’s a wedding gathering bringing two diverse families together, without all the fun and games or the teasing and toasting? Getting hitched on a cruise allows you to plan one big non-stop party under the sky and the stars! You can dance the night away with live bands playing your favorite tunes and DJs pumping out hot mixes, or even sit down for a ‘listen and watch’ of some of the most dazzling world-class production shows such as Burn the Floor or Beetlejuice. Cruises offers unique entertainment options from Viva nightclubs or H2Glow deck parties to comedy shows or live game shows. The diverse entertainment options on a cruise ship will your wedding is as unforgettable as your love story.

Wedding-moon to Honeymoon

A cruise allows you to celebrate different destinations you can wake to a different destination each day, each offering its own unique blend of culture and charm, with different sets of friends and family from across the world. Whilst your guests can wander through the ancient streets of Rome, indulge in the culinary delights of Barcelona, or dance the night away on the vibrant island of Mykonos, you can choose to continue with your honeymoon, romancing with your special one on the ship. From exploring ancient ruins to basking on sun-kissed beaches, every moment is a treasure waiting to be discovered by you and by your guests.