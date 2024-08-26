Are You Intolerant to Lactose? These Are the Foods You Need to Avoid

The inability of the body to properly digest lactose, a sugar present in dairy products and milk, is known as lactose intolerance. Certain meals might cause uncomfortable symptoms including bloating, gas, diarrhea, and cramps in the stomach for people who are lactose intolerant. Here are some things to stay away from if you're lactose intolerant in order to avoid unpleasant symptoms.

Milk

The main source of lactose is milk, which is frequently taken in a variety of ways, such as a cold glass of milk or as an ingredient in cereal, smoothies, and other foods. If you are intolerant to lactose, it is recommended to stay away from animal milk, whether it comes from cows, goats, or any other source. Thankfully, there are several of plant-based, lactose-free substitutes out there, like oat milk, soy milk, and almond milk.

Cheese

Cheese, particularly soft cheeses like ricotta, mozzarella, and cream cheese, is another dairy food that contains a lot of lactose. Even while hard cheeses like parmesan and cheddar have a lower lactose content, overconsumption of them might still be uncomfortable. Plant-based cheese substitutes or lactose-free variants are excellent choices to consider for cheese lovers.

Yogurt

Although yogurt appears to be a better choice, lactose is still present in it. Yogurt contains probiotics, which help some individuals with lactose intolerance handle it, while others may have symptoms. Greek yogurt can still cause problems, although it's slightly better because it contains less lactose. Instead, go for plant-based options like almond or coconut yogurt or lactose-free yogurt.

Ice Cream

Many people's favorite dessert is ice cream, however, because it contains a lot of lactose, people who are lactose intolerant may find it problematic. Fortunately, there are lots of dairy-free and lactose-free ice creams available that are made with almond, coconut, or soy milk and have creamy textures and mouthwatering flavors without the discomfort.

Cream and Butter

Many different recipes call for butter and cream, from baking to cooking. Both have lactose, while butter has less of it. However, because cream has a higher lactose concentration, it can cause additional issues. Use plant-based creams, oils, or lactose-free margarine as substitutes when baking or cooking.