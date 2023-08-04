Baking Soda For Cleaning: 9 Simple Hacks For A Spotless Kitchen

You may be familiar with baking soda as a common ingredient used to leaven baked goods. However, it has many other practical uses beyond cooking. Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is versatile, inexpensive, eco-friendly, and non-toxic. If you're looking for a way to reduce the number of chemical cleaners in your home, baking soda is an excellent alternative. It's a potent cleaner and deodorizer that doesn't leave a strong smell like many commercial cleaning products. Once you see its effectiveness, you may purchase it in bulk, just like many others. You can find this iconic brand in big orange-and-yellow boxes in the cleaning aisle of most stores. In the kitchen, sodium bicarbonate can be an excellent cleaning solution. However, depending on the surface and the severity of the stains, it may be necessary to mix it with a natural acid like white vinegar or lemon juice to enhance its effectiveness. This results in a chemical reaction that produces foam and bubbles, which aid in loosening stains and grease

Here are nine ways to use baking soda to clean your kitchen:





1. Clean the Microwave

Cleaning the microwave can be a hassle, but baking soda can make it shine instantly. Sprinkle baking soda on a damp sponge and wipe the inside surfaces of the microwave. Afterward, use a clean sponge to remove any remaining baking soda residue. Your microwave will look as good as new!

2. Deodorize Your Cutting Boards

Deodorizing your cutting boards occasionally is essential, besides cleaning them after each use. To do this, sprinkle some baking powder on the cutting surface, scrub it with a sponge, and rinse it thoroughly. This will leave your cutting board smelling fresh and new.

3. Mix Into the Dishwasher

If you're struggling with tough stains in your dishwasher, baking soda is the key ingredient you need. Sprinkle a small amount of sodium bicarbonate over the bottom of the dishwasher and run it on a regular cycle. For a more thorough clean, combine baking soda with vinegar and give your dishwasher a deep clean

4. Remove Grease and Tough Stains From Pots and Pans

Cleaning tough stains and grease can be challenging, but this simple trick can make it easier. Just sprinkle baking soda on greasy pots and pans and pour boiling vinegar over it. Wait 30 minutes for the mixture to loosen tough food particles and stains. Then, use a sponge to scrub off the stains easily and quickly. If needed, repeat the process. You can also use this method on baking sheets. However, be careful when cleaning aluminum cookware, as leaving baking soda too long can cause discoloration due to oxidation.

5. Unclog Drains

If your drain is clogged, it can cause unpleasant smells and prevent your sink from functioning properly. But there's no need to worry! Sprinkle a few tablespoons of baking soda down the drain, then pour in hot vinegar (which can be heated in the microwave or stovetop). This will create a sizzling and foaming reaction that should help break up the blockage. Afterward, run hot water down the drain to rinse it out, and everything should start working smoothly again.

6. Clean the Oven

Cleaning an oven can seem like a daunting task, but you can make it easier by using a combination of baking soda and white vinegar. First, mix sodium bicarbonate and water to create a paste and apply it to the bottom and sides of the oven. Then, spray vinegar over the paste, causing it to foam. Wait a few minutes before scrubbing with a sponge or dishcloth. Stubborn stains and hardened food particles should come off effortlessly. If this isn't the case, spray more vinegar or repeat the process.

7. Reduce Smells in the Fridge and Freezer

Here's a simple way to keep your fridge and freezer smelling fresh. Put some sodium bicarbonate in a small, wide-mouth glass jar or container. Then, put it in your fridge or freezer for up to three months to eliminate unwanted odors. You can put multiple containers throughout the fridge if you have particularly smelly foods. The baking soda will absorb any strong, lingering smells and help keep your appliance smelling neutral.

8. Clean a Stainless-Steel Sink

It is important to clean your stainless-steel sink periodically to maintain its shine and pleasant scent. To do so:

Start by getting a lemon and cutting it in half.

Sprinkle a small amount of sodium bicarbonate onto one of the cut halves of the lemon.

Use the lemon as a sponge to scrub and clean the sink.

Alternatively, you can create a cleaning paste by mixing baking soda and lemon juice and applying it to a sponge or cloth to clean the sink.

9. Maintain Your Stovetop

If you cook frequently, the stovetop can quickly become dirty and grimy. A simple solution is to sprinkle baking powder over the surface and spray it with white vinegar. You'll notice it fizzing and foaming. Let it sit for five minutes, then gently scrub the surface with a damp sponge. Finally, wipe it down with a cloth or clean sponge to reveal a sparkling difference.

Its utilization can greatly reduce the amount of mess and clutter left behind during the baking process, ultimately resulting in a more pristine and organized kitchen environment.